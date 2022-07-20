Venus Williams Is Returning: Tennis World Reacts

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 01: Venus Williams of the United States playing with partner Jamie Murray of Great Britain against Alicja Rosolska of Poland & Michael Venus of New Zealand in their first round mixed doubles match during Day Five of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 01, 2022 in London, England (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images) Robert Prange/Getty Images

Don't call it a comeback! On Wednesday, it was announced that Venus Williams received a wild-card entry into the main draw of the National Bank Open.

The National Bank Open will take place in Toronto next month. Williams has not competed in this event since 2019.

Williams has not participated in a WTA Tour singles match since August 2021. It's safe to say there'll be plenty of eyes on her during next month's tournament.

As you'd expect, the reactions to this news have been positive.

"This is amazing," one fan said.

"Yay," another fan replied. "Shaping up to be an amazing North American hard court summer swing with Venus joining the action. Let’s go.

"Lemme book a flight," a third fan wrote.

Williams' sister, Serena, will also play in Toronto. It'll be her first North American hard-court event in two years.

The National Bank Open will run from Aug. 6-14.