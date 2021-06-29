Video: Roger Federer’s Post-Match Interview Is Going Viral

Tennis great Roger Federer made his return to Wimbledon today, earning a first-round victory after opponent Adrian Mannarino retired in the fifth set.

Federer’s post-match interview is going viral for a humorous reason. The 20-time Grand Slam champion was asked if the phrase “absence makes the heart grow fonder” could explain how he feels about being back at Wimbledon.

As it turns out, the Swiss native is unfamiliar with that American adage, which he good-naturedly admitted through laughter.

“Yes, there you go,” a joking Federer said after having the phrase explained to him. “A good reminder my English is not very good.

“I think we’re all very happy, all the players and fans and organizers and everybody, that we get a chance to play back on tour overall and especially at Wimbledon.”

Federer has won Wimbledon eight times, most recently in 2017. His eight victories at the All England Club represent the most he has won at any Grand Slam event.

The 39-year-old legend had to withdraw from the French Open earlier this month due to knee issues, but appears to be healthy enough now.

He’ll take on Frenchman Richard Gasquet in the second round of Wimbledon on Wednesday.