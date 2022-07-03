Wimbledon Announces Punishment For Nick Kyrgios, Stefanos Tsitsipas

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 29: Nick Kyrgios of Australia walks with his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi after winning his Men's Doubles Final match with Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia against Matthew Ebden of Australia and Max Purcell of Australia during day 13 of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 29, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images) Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Wimbledon announced on Sunday afternoon the punishment for the fiery Nick Kyrgios vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas match.

While Kyrgios advanced in entertaining fashion, both players have been fined.

Kyrgios has been hit with a $4,000 fine for "audible obscenity," as he was hit with a violation during the match.

Tsitsipas, meanwhile, has been fined $10,000, as he was handed two violations for ball abuse during the match.

Kyrgios advanced, winning 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7), into the fourth round on Saturday.

The rest of Wimbledon is set to air on ABC and ESPN.