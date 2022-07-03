Wimbledon Announces Punishment For Nick Kyrgios, Stefanos Tsitsipas
Wimbledon announced on Sunday afternoon the punishment for the fiery Nick Kyrgios vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas match.
While Kyrgios advanced in entertaining fashion, both players have been fined.
Kyrgios has been hit with a $4,000 fine for "audible obscenity," as he was hit with a violation during the match.
Tsitsipas, meanwhile, has been fined $10,000, as he was handed two violations for ball abuse during the match.
Kyrgios advanced, winning 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7), into the fourth round on Saturday.
