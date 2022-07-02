World No. 1 Iga Swiatek Loses At Wimbledon: Fans React
Iga Swiatek, the No. 1 ranked women's singles player in the world, lost in straight sets this Saturday to Alize Cornet. As a result, her 37-match win streak officially came to an end.
Swiatek has been dominant since late February, winning the French Open, Italian Open and Miami Open among others. That being said, her recent success didn't carry over to the grass court.
During this Saturday's match, Swiatek won just 32 percent of her second serves. Additionally, she had just two break points.
Tennis fans around the world are shocked by this result.
"The biggest upset of the year Alize deserved so well, and congrats to Iga for amazing record," one fan tweeted.
To be fair, Swiatek showed flaws in her game during the second round. The blueprint to defeat her was there for the taking.
On the flip side, Cornet deserves a lot of credit. She was in full control this afternoon against Swiatek.
Cornet will face Ajla Tomljanovic in the Round of 16 on Monday.
Swiatek, meanwhile, will get herself ready for the hard-court season.