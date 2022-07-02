World No. 1 Iga Swiatek Loses At Wimbledon: Fans React

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 04: Iga Swiatek of Poland serves the ball against Coco Gauff of United States during the Women's Singles Final match on Day 14 of The 2022 French Open at Roland Garros on June 4, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images) Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Iga Swiatek, the No. 1 ranked women's singles player in the world, lost in straight sets this Saturday to Alize Cornet. As a result, her 37-match win streak officially came to an end.

Swiatek has been dominant since late February, winning the French Open, Italian Open and Miami Open among others. That being said, her recent success didn't carry over to the grass court.

During this Saturday's match, Swiatek won just 32 percent of her second serves. Additionally, she had just two break points.

Tennis fans around the world are shocked by this result.

"The biggest upset of the year Alize deserved so well, and congrats to Iga for amazing record," one fan tweeted.

To be fair, Swiatek showed flaws in her game during the second round. The blueprint to defeat her was there for the taking.

On the flip side, Cornet deserves a lot of credit. She was in full control this afternoon against Swiatek.

Cornet will face Ajla Tomljanovic in the Round of 16 on Monday.

Swiatek, meanwhile, will get herself ready for the hard-court season.