Tom Brady Won't Face Discipline: NFL World Reacts

On Tuesday morning, the NFL announced significant penalties for the Miami Dolphins after an investigation into the team for alleged tampering and tanking.

The NFL docked the Dolphins' first-round pick in 2023 and their third and fourth-round picks in 2024. Additionally, owner Stephen Ross has been suspended through Oct. 17.

According to the statement from the league, the Dolphins tampered with Tom Brady in 2019 when he was still with the New England Patriots and then again this offseason.

Despite the hefty punishment for the Dolphins, Brady won't be getting punished. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, there will be no disciplinary hearings for Brady.

It didn't take long for fans to start reacting to the news.

Former Green Bay Packers executive Andrew Brandt thinks precedent has now been set by the NFL.

"As a lawyer, precedent is now set: players and coaches can be part of tampering discussions without discipline," he said.

"So Brady and Payton, who have been previously penalized for bad acts get away with participating in active tampering?" another fan questioned.

"No discipline for the guy who tried to keep it all hush hush, yea definitely nothing suspicious. Totally innocent guy," a third fan said sarcastically.

