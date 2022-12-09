1 Baker Mayfield Question Went Viral On Thursday Night

INGLEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 8: Baker Mayfield #17 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after a first down during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on December 8, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield has the same number of wins as practices with the Los Angeles Rams organization.

After arriving in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, Mayfield took the field on Thursday and led the Rams to a thrilling 17-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders — including a 98-yard, game-winning touchdown drive.

After speaking to reporters in a postgame press conference, Mayfield had to ask a Rams PR staffer how to get back to the locker room.

“Alright, where the hell do I go?” he asked, per team insider Jourdan Rodrique.

Mayfield was released by the Carolina Panthers on Monday and picked up by the Rams on Tuesday. He got some limited practice reps on Wednesday as he attempted to cram Sean McVay's playbook.

The former No. 1 overall pick played all but the first three offensive snaps in last night's game. He finished the contest with 230 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions on 22/35 passing.