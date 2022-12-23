1 Bidder For Washington Commanders Has Reportedly Dropped Out

ASHBURN, VA - MARCH 17: A view of a Washington Commanders helmet on display during a press conference to introduce quarterback Carson Wentz at Inova Sports Performance Center on March 17, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder is seeking the largest sale fee ever to leave his team behind. And while it's believed that there are some offers on the table willing to give it to him, one alleged bidder is no longer interested.

According to Mark Maske of the Washington Post, billionaire Mat Ishbia is "no longer pursuing the Commanders." The announcement from a spokesman for Ishbia comes after he reportedly reached a deal to purchase the NBA's Phoenix Suns and WNBA's Phoenix Mercury.

Ishbia is a former Michigan State basketball player who won a national title with the Spartans in 2000. He became CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage in 2013 and has an estimated net worth of around $5 billion.

Snyder is reportedly seeking upwards of $7 billion to part with his beloved Commanders. By the looks of it, Ishbia wasn't going to match the qualifying offer unless he had a lot of help to finance the deal anyway.

ProFootballTalk reported that bids on the Commanders were due today. It's not known who else may have bid on the team.

If one of the bids is accepted though, it's likely going to break the world record for the largest fee ever paid for a single sports team.

At least, that's what's believed.

Each new NFL team that gets sold seems to raise the bar even higher for the next one.