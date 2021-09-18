1 Candidate For Jeopardy! Host Is No Longer Interested

Jeopardy!’s list of potential full-time hosts has gotten a little shorter.

The popular weeknight game show has yet to announce a full-time host decision. The network reportedly decided on Mike Richards, though the producer lost the gig following some troubling reports. There will reportedly be two hosts for the show moving forward this year.

The search for a full-time candidate pushes on, though.

However, one potential candidate – a popular choice among some fan groups – has ruled himself out of contention.

LeVar Burton, star of Reading Rainbow, says he’s no longer interested in the job. He informed his decision to Trevor Noah.

“The crazy thing is that when you set your sights on something, you know, they say be careful of what you wish for, because what I found out is that it wasn’t the thing that I wanted after all,” Burton told Noah on Thursday night.

“When you set your sights on something, they say be careful of what you wish for. Because what I found out is that it wasn't the thing that I wanted after all.”@levarburton opens up about his “Jeopardy!” saga and the new game show he's cooking up. pic.twitter.com/IPywwJGNFi — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 17, 2021

Burton added a message for the fans on Twitter.

“My sincere thanks to all y’all for your love and support. I’ll see you on the island!” he tweeted.