1 Candidate Remains “Very Much In The Mix” For Saints Job

When Sean Payton shocked the NFL world with his decision to step away from coaching, Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen quickly emerged as a leading candidate to take over the head coaching role in New Orleans.

Since then, several other names have been thrown into the mix as potential hires — including Brian Flores, Eric Bieniemy, Darren Rizzi and Aaron Glenn. But despite this influx of candidate competition, Allen reportedly remains “very much in the mix” to claim the job.

As the #Saints explore several other HC candidates – inc Eric Bieniemy, Brian Flores, Darren Rizzi and Aaron Glenn – Dennis Allen remains very much in the mix, according to a source. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 4, 2022

Allen, who’s currently in his second stint with New Orleans franchise, has been the Saints’ defensive coordinator since 2016. As a head coach for the then-Oakland Raiders from 2012-14, he logged an 8-28 record.

The Saints conducted an interview will Allen on Thursday. They also completed interviews with Flores and Glenn earlier in the week.

Who do you think the New Orleans should hire as its next head coach?