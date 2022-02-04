The Spun

1 Candidate Remains “Very Much In The Mix” For Saints Job

A close up shot of New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 29: Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen of the New Orleans Saints reacts before an NFL preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on August 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

When Sean Payton shocked the NFL world with his decision to step away from coaching, Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen quickly emerged as a leading candidate to take over the head coaching role in New Orleans.

Since then, several other names have been thrown into the mix as potential hires — including Brian Flores, Eric Bieniemy, Darren Rizzi and Aaron Glenn. But despite this influx of candidate competition, Allen reportedly remains “very much in the mix” to claim the job.

Allen, who’s currently in his second stint with New Orleans franchise, has been the Saints’ defensive coordinator since 2016. As a head coach for the then-Oakland Raiders from 2012-14, he logged an 8-28 record.

The Saints conducted an interview will Allen on Thursday. They also completed interviews with Flores and Glenn earlier in the week.

Who do you think the New Orleans should hire as its next head coach?

