1 Celebrity Is Getting Credit For The Brittney Griner Trade

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 13: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury celebrates with fans following Game Two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 13, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Sky 91-86 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

A lot of work went into bringing Brittney Griner back to the United States after nearly a year in Russian custody. But while there are many people who made it come to fruition, one Hollywood celebrity is getting a ton of credit.

Since the news broke earlier this morning, actor Vin Diesel has been trending on Twitter and other social media platforms. The reason for that is because he was one of the most recent people to come out and demand that Russia release Griner.

"I need Brittney Griner home before Christmas," Diesel posted on Instagram two weeks ago.

Diesel is most well-known for playing Dominic Toretto in the Fast & Furious franchise. Many have jokingly been referencing that in saying that Russia didn't want to risk being on his bad side:

So as you can tell, Vin Diesel is mostly getting the "credit" for the memes and the luls. The timing is still pretty funny though.

The real people deserving credit for making the Griner deal come to fruition are the members of the U.S. State Department and those who helped them negotiate her release.

Many have complained that the price was too high with convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout being sent over in the exchange and many more are admonishing the government for not bringing former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan home as well.

But there's a bunch of people who will be happy. Griner and Diesel certainly fall into that latter category.