Former Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko is now the head man at Duke. But reportedly, another college football coach almost landed the gig first.

Per Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, Marshall coach Charles Huff interviewed for the Blue Devils job last week.

“Marshall coach Charles Huff interviewed last week for Duke job,” McMurphy reported. “That ultimately went to Texas A&M DC Mike Elko. But “timing wasn’t right” for Huff, who decided to remain [with the] Thundering Herd.”

It appears Huff was a serious candidate to replace David Cutcliffe in Durham. However, the stars just weren’t aligned for the 38-year-old head coach to take the Duke job.

Huff had a successful debut in his first season with Marshall. The Thundering Herd went 7-5 under Huff in 2021 and they’ll face Louisiana in the New Orleans Bowl on Saturday.

A first-time HC, Huff was a longtime assistant for a number of programs. Working his way from offensive line coach at Tennessee State in 2006, to Nick Saban’s running backs coach at Alabama in 2019-20.

Following up a coach like David Cutcliffe is no easy task. Cutcliffe spent 14 seasons at Duke, building the basketball power into a respectable football program. During his time on the Blue Devils sideline, he led Duke to six bowl games and a 10-4 season in 2013.