1 DeAndre Hopkins Trade Destination Is Likely Ruled Out

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 15: Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during warmups before the game against the Buffalo Bills at State Farm Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots made a big move on Tuesday regarding their coaching staff.

They hired Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien to lead their offense next season after it struggled mightily this past season. The team only averaged 21 points per game, which is the lowest mark of the Bill Belichick era.

This hire likely means that the Patriots will not look to acquire star wide receiver, DeAndre Hopkins. Yes, Hopkins has familiarity with O'Brien but they've had some drama in the past when both were in Houston.

"Have a hard time seeing DeAndre Hopkins coming to New England given his contract ($19.45m in 2023 + no-trade clause) and past relationship with Bill O’Brien," Ben Volin tweeted.

The Patriots definitely need another wide receiver this offseason but they're likely to go in a different direction in free agency or the draft.

Where do you think Hopkins ends up this offseason?