1 ESPN Analyst Would Take Joe Burrow Over Patrick Mahomes

Ever since he took over as a full-time starter in 2018, Patrick Mahomes has been considered the best young franchise quarterback. But now in 2021, a few other options are beginning to emerge.

When Joe Burrow was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick, the Bengals were coming off an abysmal 2-14 season. Now in his second season with Cincinnati after an ACL tear in 2020, he has his squad rolling with a 9-6 record heading into this year’s postseason.

While Mahomes clearly has the more proven resume, ESPN NFL analyst Damien Woody says he would rather have Joey B as his franchise quarterback for the next five years.

“I’m gonna go with Joe Burrow,” he said during today’s episode of First Take. “Sometimes it’s about the intangibles. And what Joe Burrow has done for that Cincinnati Bengals organization… It’s almost like he’s brought a chip on the shoulder to the whole organization.”

Burrow, 25, currently ranks sixth in passing yards (4,165), seventh in passing touchdowns (30) and second in competition percentage (69.9%). Along with those impressive stats, the former LSU superstar also leads the league in interceptions (14) and sacks taken (47).

After a rough start to the year, Mahomes is starting to look like the MVP player we once knew. Helping his team clinch the AFC West, the 26-year-old QB has logged 4,310 yards and 33 touchdowns — both holding a slight edge over Burrow.

Burrow and Mahomes will face off this weekend as the Bengals and Chiefs kickoff in a Week 17 matchup on Sunday afternoon.