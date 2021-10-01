1 Former Georgia Star Is ‘Recruiting’ Arch Manning

It seems as though everyone is doing their best to make sure Arch Manning chooses to attend their favorite program.

When Manning and his father Cooper visited Georgia recently, former Georgia Bulldog Thomas Davis Sr. took to Instagram to give his pitch for the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class. Posting a video with Arch’s father, Cooper, the veteran NFL linebacker declared that he’s “trying to get Arch to Athens.”

At the end of the video, Cooper shouted, “Go Dawgs!”

“@georgiafootball and #bulldawgnation I just want you guys to know I’m doing my part lol! @thecoopermanning #ArchToAthens,” Davis wrote.

Thomas Davis doing his part on the Arch Manning recruitment by hanging out with Cooper Manning pic.twitter.com/7zgmMa5wda — 704 Dawg ➐ (@FSFRecruits) September 30, 2021

Arch and Cooper visited Athens earlier this year for the Bulldogs’ Week 3 routing of South Carolina in Sanford Stadium — the first stop of the young QB’s fall college tour.

“Georgia is good this year,” Manning said prior to his visit, per 247sports. “Beat Clemson week one and then had a good showing against UAB with Stetson (Bennett). So I’m just excited. Kirby is a really good coach and I’m excited to get up there and see what game is all about in Athens.

“That’s definitely more of a pro-style offense than some colleges. I’m excited and Coach (Todd) Monken is a really good coach and I think they’re going to have a good year and it’s going to be cool watching them in person. Athens is really cool. That was probably the coolest college town there is. Coach Kirby he has a good program. He’s a really laid-back good guy and seems like a guy I want to play for.”

After heading to Tuscaloosa this weekend for a matchup between the No. 1 Crimson Tide and the No. 12 Rebels, Manning will visit Texas, Ole Miss and Clemson.