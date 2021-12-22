1 Key Chiefs Player Reportedly Already Out For Sunday

Earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs were hit with a major outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases.

While several of the team’s players have an opportunity to test out of health and safety protocols, one key player has already been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Kicker Harrison Butker, who tested positive for the virus on Monday, is required to sit out for 10 days as an unvaccinated player. Former practice squad kicker Elliott Fry will take over kicking duties in Week 16, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

#Chiefs K Harrison Butker, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week, is out on Sunday because he’s unvaccinated, source said. Elliott Fry is expected to kick. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 22, 2021

Though 14 games this year so far, Butker has amassed a career-low field goal percentage of 88.0 (22/25) and made 41/43 extra point attempts. In Fry’s only game as an NFL kicker, he went 1/1 on field goals and 1/2 on extra points.

Along with Butker, the Chiefs currently have several other starters on the COVID-19 list, including star tight end Travis Kelce, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, linebacker Nick Bolton, offensive tackle Lucas Niang and cornerback Charvarius Ward. Kansas City has 13 total players on the list.

Sunday’s game against the Steelers is scheduled to kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET.