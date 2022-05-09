1 Major Program Appears To Be Fading With Arch Manning

Last fall, Alabama head coach Nick Saban appeared on Peyton and Eli Manning's Monday Night Football broadcast. During his appearance, Saban appeared to make a not-so-subtle recruiting pitch to Peyton and Eli's nephew, Arch Manning.

“I told Jalen (Hurts) to go where the best players are," Saban said. "If you’re a QB, always go where you have the best players.”

Arch Manning, of course, is a five-star quarterback recruit in the 2023 class.

Many took Saban's statement as a subtle nod to Arch Manning's recruitment, which was beginning to heat up.

Since then, Alabama, along with Georgia and Texas, has been mentioned among the leaders for the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class.

However, the Crimson Tide appear to be fading with Arch Manning. Another quarterback might be primed to commit, which could mean Arch Manning is likely Texas or Georgia bound.

Alabama has been heating up its pursuit of fellow 2023 quarterback recruit Eli Holstein. The Crimson Tide might take Holstein rather than waiting for Arch Manning to decide.

Regardless of what happens with Arch Manning, it sounds like the Crimson Tide are going to end up with a premier quarterback recruit for 2023.