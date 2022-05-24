1 Major Program Appears To Be Out For Arch Manning

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 30: Arch Manning looks on during his recruiting visit to Clemson University before the game between the Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Memorial Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Alabama has landed a top class of 2023 quarterback recruit from Louisiana, but not Arch Manning.

Eli Holstein announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Tuesday. Rivals ranks the Zachary High School passer as the No. 51 overall prospect, and 247Sports lists him as the eighth-best quarterback from the 2023 recruiting class.

Holstein's decision could impact the nation's top recruit.

Woody Wommack of Rivals called Holstein's commitment "a pretty good indicator that Alabama is out of the Arch Manning sweepstakes."

According to Andrew Bone, Manning is scheduled to make an official visit to Alabama on June 10.

Nick Saban's squad may not fully bow out of the running. Bone wrote that Alabama will "continue its pursuit" of Manning and Dylan Lonergan, a four-star quarterback prospect continued to tour the school a week before Manning. However, it's unclear to what extent.

It nevertheless seems less likely Manning will play for Alabama next year. On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine pegs this as a two-team race between Texas and Georgia, with Bama's chances down to just 1.2 percent. Ole Miss is also listed as a considerable longshot.

Manning is also scheduled to visit Georgia and Texas again in June. The college football world will continue to eagerly monitor his itinerary until the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning picks a program.