Another MLB Team Is Getting Mentioned For Justin Verlander

Future Hall-of-Fame ace Justin Verlander is not expected to accept his qualifying offer from the Houston Astros later this afternoon, making him an unrestricted free agent heading into the offseason.

With a talented veteran like Verlander on the market, teams from around the league are jumping at the chance to bring him onto their rosters.

According to MLB insider David O’Brien of The Athletic, the Atlanta Braves have emerged as the most recent franchise interesting in signing Verlander.

As an East Coast team that operates Spring Training out of Florida, the defending World Series champions are certainly an attractive option for the 38-year-old pitcher.

Hearing that #Braves are among teams that have expressed interest in Justin Verlander. They have several factors that he’s reportedly seeking: contender, East Coast team, and train in Florida. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) November 17, 2021

Verlander held a free-agent showcase for prospective teams at Cressey Sports Performance (a facility run by Yankees director of health and performance Eric Cressey) in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida earlier this month. Representatives from 15-20 teams reportedly showed up to watch the veteran pitcher work.

The Yankees, Red Sox and Blue Jays have all reportedly expressed interest in acquiring Verlander. Tigers fans would surely love a reunion with their former league MVP, but a return to Detroit seems unlikely at this point.

The two-time Cy Young winner has pitched just six innings for the Astros since his season-ending Tommy John surgery in 2020.