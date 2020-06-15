1 Moment Stood Out In ESPN’s ‘Long Gone Summer’ On Sunday Night

One moment stood out during ESPN’s 30 for 30 on the 1998 home run chase between Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa on Sunday evening.

ESPN’s Long Gone Summer premiered on Sunday night. The 30 for 30 highlighted the epic home run chase between the St. Louis Cardinals slugger and the Chicago Cubs star.

The moment that stood out on social media did not feature McGwire or Sosa, though. It featured Michael Jordan.

A clip from a 1998 Cubs game showed the Chicago Bulls star in attendance. Those who watched ESPN’s The Last Dance recognized another familiar face, too.

Jordan’s security guard, who went viral in Episode 6 of The Last Dance, was right there at the Cubs game. NBA fans were quick to point him out on social media on Sunday night.

What a Chicago crossover from The Last Dance in this shot from the doc. Like when comic book characters pop up in other movies. pic.twitter.com/fUT2UirAqb — Jeff D Lowe (Not Tiger King Guy) (@JeffDLowe) June 15, 2020

That security guard is John Michael Wozniak. He was Jordan’s personal security guard and he was almost always spotted at his side. Wozniak was an army veteran and a former Chicago narcotics officer.

“I traveled with Michael to every major city in the U.S., but I also went along with his family on vacations, to events, even all the way to Paris. All over the world. A tremendous bond was formed, and we took it seriously. I have a special relationship with Michael that I share to this day,” he told Complex in 2016.

Wozniak passed away earlier this year at the age of 69, but the sports world got to see him one more time on Sunday night.