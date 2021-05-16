1 Name Being Floated As Troy Aikman’s Eventual Replacement

Troy Aikman has been FOX’s lead NFL game analyst for two decades. He joined the broadcasting booth after retiring from the league in 2000. Aikman, 54, likely has several more years of broadcasting work in him.

However, if the former Dallas Cowboys star were to retire at some point in the near future, there is reportedly one potential replacement in mind.

According to Michael McCarthy of FrontOfficeSports.com, FOX is eyeing young broadcaster Emmanuel Acho as a possible replacement for Aikman down the line.

“Emmanuel Acho, 30-year creator of ‘Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man,’ is also being eyed as a possible replacement for Troy Aikman on Fox’s No. 1 NFL TV team with Joe Buck. Acho has a relationship with Roger Goodell. Aikman’s talked about taking an NFL executive job,” he reports.

Emmanuel Acho, 30-year creator of 'Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man,' is also being eyed as a possible replacement for Troy Aikman on Fox's No. 1 NFL TV team with Joe Buck. Acho has a relationship with Roger Goodell. Aikman's talked about taking an NFL executive job. — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) May 12, 2021

It’s possible that Aikman could look to join an NFL front office. Aikman told Colin Cowherd that working for an NFL front office intrigues him.

“I do think that, 20 years from now, if I look back on my life and if I don’t do it, I think I will say, ‘Man, I wish I’d given that a shot,'” Aikman told Cowherd. “Or, ‘I wonder if I’d have been any good at that.’ I think I’d be really good if I did it. I’ve never gotten into anything not expecting to be successful.”

At 54, Aikman has plenty of time to take a chance on a job with an NFL front office. For now, though, he remains the No. 1 game analyst for FOX’s coverage of the NFL.