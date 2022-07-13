1 NBA Team Has Reportedly Shown Interest In Donovan Mitchell

DENVER, COLORADO - FEBRUARY 28: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz plays the Denver Nuggets in the fourth quarter at the Pepsi Center on February 28, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Earlier this afternoon, ESPN NBA analyst Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Utah Jazz are willing to entertain trade offers for star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell.

According to Miami insider Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, the Heat have "clear" interest in trading for Mitchell.

Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and future draft picks would likely be moved as part of any potential deal.

"Spoke to a Western Conference scout today here in Vegas about Donovan Mitchell. He said he has heard Heat have made interest clear. The long-time scout said he would move Herro in such a deal. (Robinson, picks likely also would have to go out.)," Winderman reports.

Falling to the Boston Celtics in a seven-game Eastern Conference Finals series, the Heat were just on the cusp of Finals contention with this year's squad. The addition of Mitchell alongside Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry could be exactly what the Miami organization need to get over the edge.

The Heat also have reported interest in superstar forward Kevin Durant. Mitchell would no doubt be a cheaper option, but Wojnarowski reports that the Jazz have a "steep" asking price for their franchise centerpiece.

Should the Heat make a push for Mitchell?