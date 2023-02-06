1 NFL Draft Quarterback Improved Stock During Interviews

ATHENS, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 05: Hendon Hooker #5 of the Tennessee Volunteers throws a pass against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium on November 05, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

It's that time of year when college football players boost or hinder their NFL draft stock.

For this case, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker reportedly boosted his stock during interviews with NFL teams this past week at the Senior Bowl.

Hooker wasn't able to play since he's still recovering from a torn ACL but he was able to impress numerous NFL teams, per Jim Nagy.

This is great news since he's not going to be able to do much on the field before the draft in April. He was also expected to be part of the NFL Scouting Combine prior to tearing his ACL in November.

Hooker finished the 2022 season with 3,135 yards through the air and 27 touchdowns while also only throwing two interceptions. He was on pace to potentially win the Heisman Trophy as Tennessee was one of the best teams in the country.

He may not go on day one of the draft, but there's a good chance he could go during day two if he continues to up his stock.