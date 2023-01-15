1 NFL Front Office Reportedly Wants Bill O'Brien

There's a chance that Bill O'Brien could return to the NFL next season.

The current Alabama offensive coordinator is reportedly being targeted by the New England Patriots after their offense struggled mightily this season.

According to NFL Network's Mike Giardi, a very influential voice in the Patriots' upper management really wants O'Brien as the team's offensive coordinator.

"There is one very influential voice in upper management who definitively wants Bill O'Brien as the OC," Giardi tweeted.

This would make a ton of sense, especially since O'Brien has been with the Patriots before. He spent five seasons (2007-11) as the team's offensive coordinator before becoming the Houston Texans' head coach from 2014-20.

After he got fired from Houston, he was hired by Nick Saban and has been his offensive coordinator ever since.

His offense averaged 40 points per game this past season, which was good for fifth in the country.

That number would be a bit smaller in the NFL, but there's no doubt he knows how to call a very good offense.

We'll have to see if he gets a second stint in New England.