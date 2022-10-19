1 NFL Owner Voted Against New Contract For Roger Goodell - Here's Who

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has made the 32 NFL franchise owners a ton of money in his 15-year run at the helm, and this week the owners voted on giving him a new contract.

But there was one dissenting opinion in the vote. And it's the same one who's objected to the extension before: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

According to ESPN, Jones voted against opening new contract negotiations with Goodell. That led to a heated confrontation with Patriots owner Robert Kraft later.

Per ESPN, Jones objects to the league's plan to give Goodell a bonus up front rather than making it incentive-based.

"He believes in corporate good governance and wants accountability on the financial goals tied to Roger's bonus," an ESPN source said. "He is sensitive to awarding a big bonus to Roger before he performs and earns it."

Nevertheless, Jerry Jones was outvoted 31-1. Contract negotiations with Roger Goodell will soon get underway, and it will be shocking if Goodell doesn't make a bag on par with some of the highest-paid players in the NFL.

Through the years, Goodell has come up short on a variety of issues that have plagued the league - usually relating to player conduct and how the NFL responds to the most serious issues.

But the NFL has come out on top financially each time. Whether you want to attribute that to Goodell or not, their success has happened under his watch and 31 owners anticipate that continuing.