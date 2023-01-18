1 NFL Owner Willing To Give Sean Payton Whatever He Wants

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Former NFL coach Sean Payton speaks during an interview on day 3 of SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVI on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM ) Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Some NFL teams are more desperate than others. And according to Mark Maske of The Washington Post, the Panthers appear to fall into that bucket.

Per Maske: "Panthers owner David Tepper would give Sean Payton 'just about anything he wants' to be the team's coach, one source says. It's not clear, however, how enthusiastic Payton is at this point about the opportunity in Carolina."

Payton is the crowned jewel of this coaching cycle after an incredible 15 seasons with the Saints organization where he brought the Saints to relevance post-Katrina and won the franchise its one and only Super Bowl.

Payton stepped away in 2021 after a challenging 9-8 season that saw the team deal with a slew of tough injury luck.

If Payton were to entertain Carolina, some speculate that he'd try to convince Tom Brady to come with him like it was reported was the plan in Miami. Although, evidence of that remains to be seen.