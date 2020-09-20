1 NFL Player Reportedly Won’t Play Today ‘Out Of Caution’

While the NFL’s COVID-19 player tests have all come back negative through the first week of the 2020 regular season, one player will sit out today.

Mark Maske of the Washington Post is reporting that one NFL player will be held out of today’s game “out of caution.”

The player, who has yet to be named, reportedly has a fever.

“One NFL player is being withheld from today’s games ‘out of caution’ because of a fever, according to a source familiar with NFL-NFLPA protocols. That player tested negative for covid-19, source said. All NFL players and coaches tested negative yesterday, multiple sources said,” he reports.

One NFL player is being withheld from today's games "out of caution" because of a fever, according to a source familiar with NFL-NFLPA protocols. That player tested negative for covid-19, source said. All NFL players and coaches tested negative yesterday, multiple sources said.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter confirmed the report.

“This player’s close contacts are getting point of care tests, per source. All other players and coaches across the league tested negative,” he added.

This player's close contacts are getting point of care tests, per source. All other players and coaches across the league tested negative

The NFL has been widely praised for its successful start to the 2020 season. The league has administered thousands of tests to players and coaches and they’ve all come back negative so far.

Hopefully the lone NFL player being held out of today’s game with a fever has nothing more than that.

The NFL’s Week 2 slate is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. E.T.