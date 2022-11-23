1 NFL Star Is Leading All Players In Pro Bowl Votes

On Wednesday, the NFL announced the leading vote-getter for this year's Pro Bowl. At the moment, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is ahead of the pack.

Jefferson has landed 72,403 votes from the fans thus far. Right behind him on the list is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with 69,679 votes.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill round out the top five for Pro Bowl votes.

Though it may be a bit of a surprise that Jefferson is the top vote-getter through one week, it's not shocking to see him receive a lot of fan support.

Jefferson has firmly cemented his status as one of the most exciting playmakers in the NFL. He already has 72 receptions for 1,093 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Two weeks ago, Jefferson left the NFL world in awe with a jaw-dropping catch against the Bills.

Time will tell if Jefferson remains the most popular player on the Pro Bowl ballot.