The Miami Dolphins have reportedly committed to Tua Tagovailoa as their starting quarterback moving forward — but that almost wasn’t the case midway through the 2021 season.

According to NFL insider Benjamin Allbright, the Dolphins were “extremely close” to trading for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Recently-fired head coach Brian Flores and owner Stephen Ross were reportedly both interested in bringing in the three-time Pro-Bowl signal caller — despite his more than 20 sexual assault allegations.

Allbright reports that Watson would’ve been a Dolphin if the last three or four civil suits agreed to settle.

My understanding was Flores wanted Deshaun Watson and Ross did too. Watson came extremely close to being a Dolphin in October. Just needed the last 3 or 4 civil suits to agree to settle. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) January 15, 2022

Of course, the deal never went through and Watson is still a member of the Texans organization. Because of Flores’ reported desire to work with the 26-year-old QB, many analysts’ have him as the favorite to become the next head coach of the Houston franchise.

Watson is still under investigation for the 22 allegations of sexual assault levied against him earlier this year. Even if Flores is the Texans’ head coach next season, it’s uncertain if the QB will be able to take the field.

After the trade deadline passed this year, Tua Tagovailoa significantly improved his play — leading the Dolphins to eight wins in their final nine games. Because of this, the Miami organization has reportedly locked the former No. 5 overall pick in as their starting QB in 2022.