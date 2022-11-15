1 NFL Team Can Be Eliminated From Division Race Sunday

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 19: A general view of Soldier Field as the Chicago Bears play the Miami Dolphins on October 19, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. The Dolphins defeated the Bears 27-14. (Photo by John Konstantaras/Getty Images)

The 2022 NFL season is 10 weeks old, which means there's still seven more games to play for some teams and eight more for others.

Despite still having nearly half the season left, one team could be eliminated from its division race this weekend. The Chicago Bears could get left out in the cold early this season.

If the Bears lose this weekend and the Minnesota Vikings win, the Bears would be unable to win the division - even if they won the rest of their games.

Here's how it could happen:

The Bears lose to the Atlanta Falcons and the Vikings beat the Dallas Cowboys.

Chicago has found its identity on offense in recent weeks, but still hasn't been able to find a way to win. A loss to the Detroit Lions over the weekend has the Bears on the brink of yet another losing season.

Chicago and Atlanta kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon.