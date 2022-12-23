1 NFL Team Clinched Playoff Spot Last Night - Without Playing

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

With last night's Thursday Night Football result, the Cincinnati Bengals clinched a spot in this year's postseason.

"The reigning AFC champs are back in the postseason! #CellyClinched," the NFL wrote on Twitter.

The Bengals started their season with two straight losses. But since then, they've been absolutely rolling.

Joe Burrow and the reigning Super Bowl runners-up are currently enjoying a six game winning streak — including this past weekend's comeback win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They are now 10-4 heading into the final stretch of the season.

Tomorrow, the Bengals will travel into Foxborough to take on the reeling New England Patriots.

Cincinnati hold a one-game lead over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North. The team will face off against the Buffalo Bills in Week 17 before a crucial division matchup against the Ravens to close out the regular season.