1 NFL Team Essentially Has 10 Home Games This Year

INGLEWOOD, CA - JANUARY 09: Los Angeles Rams Tight End Tyler Higbee (89) celebrates after a touchdown during the NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams on January 9, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams will essentially have 10 homes games in the 2022 NFL season.

The Rams will welcome the Cardinals, Seahawks, 49ers, Panthers, Falcons, Cowboys, Raiders, Broncos and Bills for their nine official home games this coming season. But, they will also have an "away" game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Rams and Chargers have shared LA's SoFi Stadium since it opened in 2020.

In addition to their three divisional rivals, the Rams will also face off against the Saints, Buccaneers, Packers and Chiefs in games away from SoFi Stadium in 2022.

While they may have this extra "home" game, the Rams still have a tough path ahead of them this coming season. On Wednesday, the NFL identified the Rams as the team with the most difficult schedule in 2022 -- holding an opponent winning percentage of .567 from this past season.

The dates and times of each of these matchups will be revealed during tonight's 2022 schedule release at 8 p.m. ET.