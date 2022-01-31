The Spun

1 NFL Team Makes Most Sense For Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers looks to pass in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

Jimmy Garoppolo might’ve played his final game as a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers lost to the Rams, 20-17, in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday evening. San Francisco made a surprising run in the playoffs this season, knocking off the Cowboys and the Packers, but the run ended one game shy of the Super Bowl.

Garoppolo’s time in San Francisco might be ending, too.

The 49ers drafted Trey Lance near the top of the 2021 NFL Draft. He’s not going to sit on the bench for much longer.

Where might Garoppolo end up?

ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes believes one team makes the most sense for the veteran quarterback.

“Pittsburgh makes the most sense to me, stylistically. Canada can deploy some of the concepts he’s been itching to run,” she tweeted.

Garoppolo in Pittsburgh could be fun.

Where do you see Jimmy G. playing in 2022?

