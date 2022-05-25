1 NFL Team "Makes Too Much Sense" For Baker Mayfield: Fans React

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 29: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 29, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Former first overall pick Baker Mayfield remains in quarterback purgatory with the Browns. And while one NFL team has yet to make a move on the QB, FOX Sports' Peter Schrager thinks the stars are way too aligned not to.

Appearing on the "Pat McAfee Show," Schrags said he believes the Panthers starting job is Sam Darnold's over rookie Matt Corral. But, he's not ready to rule out Baker in black and teal.

Explaining, "Carolina hasn't expressed any interest but Baker Mayfield to the Panthers still makes too much sense."

Football fans reacted to the "Good Morning Football" star's comments on social media.

"It literally doesn’t," one user replied. "They already have one average QB at $18M on their payroll, why would they add another?"

"What," a Cleveland fan asked.

"BAKER AN DESHAUN FOR SAM! WHO SAYS NO?" another joked in all-caps.

"Panthers better not go down this road," a Carolina fan warned.

"No it doesn’t," argued a Ravens fan. "Baker Mayfield is one of the worst QBs in the league not to mention he has 1 year contract left. The most wise move is tank for a better QB prospect for upcoming draft."

Schrager also pointed to the Seattle Seahawks as another team that would make sense for the former Heisman winner.