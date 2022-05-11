CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 29: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers warms up during their game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, NFL insider Adam Caplan reported that the Buffalo Bills reached out to the Carolina Panthers about a potential trade for superstar running back Christian McCaffrey.

The Panthers reportedly denied the offer and told the Bills that CMC was not available for trade.

The details of this reported trade offer are unknown.

Since his All-Pro season in 2019 that saw him lead the league with 2,392 yards from scrimmage, injury issues have derailed McCaffrey's last two seasons in Carolina.

Many fans questioned whether or not the Panthers made the right call by denying this reported trade deal.

"Big mistake," one fan wrote.

"They're so goofy," another added.

Back in March, Panthers insider David Newton of ESPN reported that "multiple teams" called about a possible trade for McCaffrey earlier this offseason. Back in January, general manager Scott Fitterer said the organization had "no intention at all" of trading CMC.

What do you think the Panthers should do with their star running back?