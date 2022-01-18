1 NFL Team Reportedly Showed Interest In Hiring Chip Kelly

It’s been five years since Chip Kelly last coached in the NFL. That drought could have come to an end if one NFL head coach gave him another shot.

Kelly just re-upped his contract with the UCLA Bruins after receiving some interest from various football programs. One of those programs was in the NFL.

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule reportedly had interest in hiring Kelly to be his offensive coordinator. Kelly, instead, opted to stay at the college level and remain UCLA’s head coach for the next few years.

Perhaps if Rhule had pressed a bit harder Kelly could have been his offensive coordinator, though it’s unclear what Kelly’s interest was in returning to the NFL.

“Matt Rhule looking for experience in the #Panthers’ next offensive coordinator. Sources say Rhule also sent some feelers Chip Kelly’s way (not sure if he officially interviewed) before Kelly re-upped to stay at UCLA,” said NFL insider Mike Garafolo.

That would have been something. Oh well.

Matt Rhule, meanwhile is still on the hunt for a new offensive coordinator. Perhaps just as important as finding a new offensive coordinator is finding a franchise quarterback. Sam Darnold isn’t the answer. Neither is Cam Newton. Carolina can’t afford to take another bridge quarterback, either.

Rhule has to address his team’s quarterback situation or his seat will become very hot as next season approaches.

Kelly, meanwhile, will try and build upon the Bruins’ 8-4 performance last season later this fall.