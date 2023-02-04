1 NFL Team Was 'Counting On' Tom Brady Playing Next Season

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Buccaneers defeated the Jets 28-24. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Tom Brady surprised a lot of people on Wednesday when he announced his retirement, including one NFL team.

That team is reportedly the Las Vegas Raiders, according to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio. Per Florio, the team was "absolutely counting on" Brady being available but may now turn to Aaron Rodgers.

"As one source with knowledge of the dynamics with the Raiders told PFT in the aftermath of Wednesday’s news, the Raiders “absolutely” were counting on Brady being available. And with Brady out of play, the source predicted that they’ll now try to secure the services of Aaron Rodgers," Florio wrote.

The Raiders made sense for Brady since he had a lot of familiarity with head coach Josh McDaniels after their many years together with the Patriots.

Rodgers would also make sense for the Raiders since Davante Adams is there and he was Rodgers' favorite target while they were teammates in Green Bay.

The Raiders are currently looking for a new quarterback since they're going to be trading Derek Carr sometime soon.

This is a team that's ready to swing big at the position after a disappointing 6-11 2022 campaign.