1 NFL Team Was Eliminated From Playoff Contention Last Night

It's that time of year when some teams start to get eliminated from playoff contention.

That continued on Thursday night when the Jacksonville Jaguars eliminated the Indianapolis Colts. It's the second year in a row this has happened after the Jags eliminated the Colts in Week 18 last season.

It paved the way for the Pittsburgh Steelers to make the playoffs, even though the Colts only needed to win that game.

The Jaguars improved to 7-8 on Thursday night after dominating the New York Jets, 19-3. Trevor Lawrence finished with 229 yards through the air while also rushing for 51 yards and a touchdown.

With the win, the Jaguars are now just a half-game out of first place in the AFC South. For the Jets, they continue to fall further and further out of the playoff picture with this loss.

When it comes to the Colts, it was only a matter of time before they were officially eliminated. They let their faint playoff hopes slip away last week when they blew a 33-point lead to the Minnesota Vikings, which dropped their record to 4-9-1.