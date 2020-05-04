1 Notable Person Was Missing From ‘The Last Dance’ On Sunday Night

A notable figure in Nike’s history was missing from the sneaker discussions in Sunday night’s episodes of The Last Dance on Sunday night.

Episode 5 discussed Michael Jordan’s signing with Nike. He originally wanted to sign with adidas or Converse, but neither company would give him his own shoe. So, he went with Nike, and the rest is history.

Jordan has made billions of dollars for The Swoosh, creating his own Jumpman brand while becoming the greatest sneaker salesman of all-time.

One notable figure was missing from The Last Dance‘s discussion of Jordan and Nike, though: Sonny Vaccaro. The former sports marketing executive helped sign Jordan to his first sneaker deal. He eventually had a falling out with Phil Knight and left Nike for adidas and later Reebok.

Vaccaro not being part of the discussion in The Last Dance was not surprising, but it was disappointing he didn’t get a mention.

Great "Last Dance" episodes tonight but David Falk didn't give whole Nike signing story. 2 figures right smack in middle of that Nike deal were Sonny Vaccaro & George Raveling. Sonny pitched MJ on the Air Jordan concept at 1984 Olympics. They both were not mentioned at all. — Dinos Trigonis (@trigonis30) May 4, 2020

This is Sonny Vaccaro, not mentioning him in context of Jordan coming to Nike is borderline fraudulent. #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/iCYOd4agen — NW Brooklyn Sports (@NW_BKNSports) May 4, 2020

I do have one question from tonight though: where was the interview with Sonny Vaccaro?!#TheLastDance — Michael Eaves (@michaeleaves) May 4, 2020

One critique of The Last Dance: all that discussion last night of the process of Jordan signing with Nike and not one mention of Sonny Vaccaro? — Craig Meyer (@CraigMeyerPG) May 4, 2020

For those interested in Vaccaro, ESPN did a cool 30 For 30 titled “Sole Man.” It came out in 2015 and covers everything you’d want to know.

ESPN’s The Last Dance, meanwhile, airs on Sunday nights through May 17.