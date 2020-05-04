The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

1 Notable Person Was Missing From ‘The Last Dance’ On Sunday Night

Michael Jordan at a Nike event.Michael Jordan during Air Jordan XXI Launch Event in Houston, Texas, United States. (Photo by Dave Rossman/Getty Images for Bragman Nyman Cafarelli)

A notable figure in Nike’s history was missing from the sneaker discussions in Sunday night’s episodes of The Last Dance on Sunday night.

Episode 5 discussed Michael Jordan’s signing with Nike. He originally wanted to sign with adidas or Converse, but neither company would give him his own shoe. So, he went with Nike, and the rest is history.

Jordan has made billions of dollars for The Swoosh, creating his own Jumpman brand while becoming the greatest sneaker salesman of all-time.

One notable figure was missing from The Last Dance‘s discussion of Jordan and Nike, though: Sonny Vaccaro. The former sports marketing executive helped sign Jordan to his first sneaker deal. He eventually had a falling out with Phil Knight and left Nike for adidas and later Reebok.

Vaccaro not being part of the discussion in The Last Dance was not surprising, but it was disappointing he didn’t get a mention.

For those interested in Vaccaro, ESPN did a cool 30 For 30 titled “Sole Man.” It came out in 2015 and covers everything you’d want to know.

ESPN’s The Last Dance, meanwhile, airs on Sunday nights through May 17.

View more Top Stories posts here

Reader Interactions


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.