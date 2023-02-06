1 Notable Topic Has No Super Bowl Commercials This Year

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: The New England Patriots celebrate with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Super Bowl viewers may notice something different about this year's commercials compared to year's past: no cryptocurrency.

Per Mark Evans, executive vice president of ad sales at FOX Sports, there will be no crypto ads during Super Bowl LVII in wake of the FTX news. Telling the Associated Press:

Anheuser-Busch remains the biggest advertiser with three minutes of national airtime. The beverage giant gave up its deal to be the exclusive alcohol advertiser this year, so Heineken, Diageo, Remy Martin and Molson Coors are also in the game. Other big categories advertising include packaged food like Doritos and M&Ms, movie studios and streaming services, automakers and tech companies. Out this year: crypto companies. This year, two crypto advertisers had commercials 'booked and done' and two others were 'on the one-yard line.' But once FTX news broke, those deals weren't completed. Now, 'There's zero representation in that category on the day at all.'

Last year's commercials were littered with crypto ads, led by Coinbase. But with the recent nosedive the market took over the past 12 months, FOX is completely selling its stock when it comes to Sunday's broadcast.