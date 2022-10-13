1 Person Reportedly Pushed For Carson Wentz Trade

LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 09: Carson Wentz #11 of the Washington Commanders warms up before the game against the Tennessee Titans at FedExField on October 9, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders have emerged with a pretty serious case of buyer's remorse after acquiring quarterback Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts earlier this year. But there was one person who pushed particularly hard to see the deal come to fruition.

According to ESPN, Commanders owner Dan Snyder was worked with the decision-makers in his organization to trade for Wentz in March. Snyder did so even though he was supposed to give up day-to-day management of the team to his wife, Tanya as part of an arrangement with the NFL the year before.

"Current and former team executives say Snyder is still far more involved running the club than most realize, imploring football decision-makers last March to trade for quarterback Carson Wentz -- despite a deal he made with Goodell in July 2021, when he was also fined $10 million, to give up day-to-day management to his wife, Tanya," the report said.

Snyder got his wish and on March 16, 2022, the Commanders acquired Wentz, a second- and seventh-round pick from the Colts in exchange for second- and third-round picks along with a future third-round pick.

Thus far though, the Commanders haven't exactly gotten the return on investment that they wanted.

Carson Wentz is 1-4 with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions through five games. He's on pace for a career-high in passing yards, but that's only if he plays all 17 games at his current rate.

Will Wentz justify the effort Dan Snyder put into getting him?