1 Potential Kevin Durant Trade Reportedly 'Not Happening'

When Nets superstar Kevin Durant asked out of Brooklyn, the rumor mill began to churn. There were mentions of the Suns, Heat, Timberwolves and maybe even a return to the Golden State Warriors.

The Dubs seemed more than equipped to offer off up an incredible package land KD back in The Bay, with ESPN's Marc J. Spears noting:

The one team, I am telling you guys, to keep an eye on is the Golden State Warriors. Golden State could have the best package for both parties. Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, All-Star Andrew Wiggins and former No. 2 pick James Wiseman.

However, in recent days, more and more NBA insiders have cooled on the idea of Durant to the Warriors.

Per Logan Murdock of The Ringer:

You go to the Warriors, which is not happening. That’s just fairy dust. That’s all out in the wind. It was like a fun day to like here that, but it’s not happening. If it were to happen, they would have to trade Wiggins, Poole, all their young guys… Kuminga, to go through something they’ve already kind of gone through. It’s kind of crazy to even have this discussion with Kevin Durant.

In addition, Warriors guard Steph Curry was pretty dismissive of the Kevin Durant rumors. Saying, “The rumor mill and all that stuff is part of the nature of the NBA and league. You take it for what it is. You know how quickly things can change, but I like where we’re at.”

For now, KD remains in BK, as Sean Marks and the Nets continue to work the phones for the right trade bundle.