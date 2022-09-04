1 Power Five Conference May Already Be Eliminated From The College Football Playoff

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 10: Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett (13) kisses the National Championship Trophy after the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship, on January 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.(Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It's pretty safe to say that one Power-5 conference's chances of making the College Football Playoff were erased after this weekend: the Pac-12.

Between Oregon getting demolished by defending national champion Georgia and the Florida Gators stunning No. 7 Utah in The Swamp, it hasn't been a particular great Week 1 of the college football year for west coast football.

On Twitter, the CFB world was already making jokes about it.

"The Pac-12 would like to know if the 12-team Playoff can be implemented in 2022," tweeted Stewart Mandel.

"Week 1 is not over and the Pac 12’s last remaining playoff hope is 2021 Oklahoma," said the CFB subreddit.

"Hang in there PAC - 12 you could be back in the playoff conversation in 2026 and as early as 2024."

"The Pac 12 has been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs."

"The PAC 12 can kiss their College Football Playoff chances goodbye for another year," tweeted the "Big Game Boomer" podcast. "This game alone will put two SEC schools in again."

And to think it could get even worse...