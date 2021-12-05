1 Prominent NFL Owner Is Reportedly “Not Happy”

The 2021 NFL regular season has not been a good one for the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks entered the 2021 regular season hoping to contend in the NFC, but that hasn’t happened, as Pete Carroll’s team is playing more for draft position.

Seattle is 3-8 on the season heading into Sunday afternoon’s NFC West divisional game against the San Francisco 49ers.

According to a report from the NFL Network, Seattle’s owner, Jody Allen, is “not happy” with the team’s results.

From @gmfb Weekend on the struggling #Seahawks’ future, which includes multiple years left on the contracts for Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson and has even @RealMikeRob wondering what’s coming. pic.twitter.com/7nK4GiBvsP — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 4, 2021

It could be a very eventful offseason in Seattle barring a shocking turnaround the rest of the regular season.

Garafolo reports that #Seahawks owner Jody Allen is "not happy. She's not looking at this like it's a one-year thing" to ignore and keep the status quo … https://t.co/1daeMmFK4r — Chris Cluff (@CHawk_Talk) December 4, 2021

Seattle and San Francisco are set to play on Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff between the Seahawks and the 49ers is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on FOX.