1 Prominent NFL Owner Is Reportedly “Not Happy”

A general view of the Seattle Seahawks stadium.SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 11: Overall view of CenturyLink Field before an NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Miami Dolphins at CenturyLink Field on September 11, 2016 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

The 2021 NFL regular season has not been a good one for the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks entered the 2021 regular season hoping to contend in the NFC, but that hasn’t happened, as Pete Carroll’s team is playing more for draft position.

Seattle is 3-8 on the season heading into Sunday afternoon’s NFC West divisional game against the San Francisco 49ers.

According to a report from the NFL Network, Seattle’s owner, Jody Allen, is “not happy” with the team’s results.

It could be a very eventful offseason in Seattle barring a shocking turnaround the rest of the regular season.

Seattle and San Francisco are set to play on Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff between the Seahawks and the 49ers is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on FOX.

