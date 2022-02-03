The Spun

1 QB Has Reportedly ‘Separated Himself’ From Competition At Senior Bowl

Liberty star quarterback Malik Willis, a top 2022 NFL Draft prospect.BIRMINGHAM, AL - OCTOBER 02: Liberty Flames quarterback Malik Willis (7) during the game between the UAB Blazers and the Liberty Flames on October 2nd, 2021 and Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

For a few prospective NFL quarterbacks, this year’s Senior Bowl is a final shot to endear themselves to front offices around the league.

According to recent reports from today’s practice in Mobile, one quarterback in particular is standing a cut above the rest.

Multiple football insiders and draft analysts are raving about Liberty QB Malik Willis after his performance in Day 2 of this week’s Senior Bowl practice schedule.

“QB Malik Willis seemed like the only QB playing unbothered by the elements today. He was excellent throwing the ball in this driving rain,” CBS Sports’ Emory Hunt wrote on Twitter.

“Malik Willis was impressive today. He was able to clean up his accuracy from Day 1. Looked much more confident today and even showed his mobility. The ball explodes off of his hand and he had lots of nice tosses on Day 2. He has the strongest arm of any QB in Mobile,” ESPN NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid added.

“Malik Willis has been the most impressive QB here through 2 practices,” NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah concluded.

Through two seasons as the starting quarterback for Liberty, Willis, a former Auburn transfer, logged 5,107 yards and 47 touchdowns through the air, and 1,822 yards and 27 touchdowns on the ground.

He is one of six quarterbacks selected for this year’s Senior Bowl, joining Desmond Ridder, Kenny Pickett, Sam Howell, Carson Strong and Bailey Zappe.

Multiple mock drafts have Willis taken in the first round.

