1 Quarterback Reportedly Had A “Good Day” At Senior Bowl Practice

Former North Carolina QB Sam Howell is one of the top quarterback options in this year’s class. And based on reports from his most recent showing, his stock could be rising as we approach the 2022 NFL Draft.

According to ESPN NFL draft analyst Matt Miller, Howell was looking good during his first day of Senior Bowl practice on Tuesday.

“Sam Howell is having a good day today in his first practice. Arm is a little juicier than I expected. Cutting through wind without issues,” Miller reported.

Primed as a Heisman candidate with the preseason top-10 Tar Heels, Sam Howell suffered somewhat of a regression through the 2021 season. With the loss of some significant offensive weapons in the 2021 draft, the junior quarterback and his UNC squad failed to meet expectations with a disappointing 6-7 season.

That being said, Howell still leaves Chapel Hill as one of the greatest signal callers in program history. After three years with North Carolina, he holds the school record for passing yards (10,283), passing touchdowns (92), total offense (11,292) and total touchdowns (111). In addition to these all-time bests, he also holds several single-season and single-game records.

Multiple mock drafts have Howell going somewhere in the first round of this year’s draft.

Howell will have two more practices this week before he gets another chance to showcase his talents in the Senior Bowl on Saturday.