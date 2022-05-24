1 School Appears To Be Gaining Momentum For Arch Manning Today

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 30: Arch Manning looks on during his recruiting visit to Clemson University before the game between the Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Memorial Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, the Alabama Crimson Tide landed a top quarterback recruit from the 2023 class.

Eli Holstein, the No. 8 QB recruit in the class, announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide. Not long later, everyone started saying the same thing about Arch Manning.

Everyone seems to think Nick Saban and the Tide might be out of the running for the five-star quarterback. As such, other programs that were interested in Manning are trending.

Most fans on social media seem to think the Texas Longhorns have the edge.

"Like many industry insiders at @247Sports were saying, Texas has to feel good about its position with 5-star QB Arch Manning," college football reporter Brad Logan said.

"With Eli Holstein committed to Alabama, I gotta believe Arch Manning to Texas is a real possibility now," another fan said.

With Alabama landing a different top quarterback recruit in the class, another reporter thinks the Longhorns and Georgia Bulldogs are the most likely landing spots for Manning.

"Sure seems like this means it's gonna be Georgia vs. Texas for Arch," reporter Max Olson said.

Where will Arch Manning play his college football?