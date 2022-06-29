1 School Is Reportedly Trending For 5-Star QB Dante Moore

EUGENE, OR - NOVEMBER 22: A general view of game action between the Colorado Buffaloes against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium on November 22, 2014 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

With Arch Manning, Malachi Nelson and Nicholaus Iamaleava all committed, Dante Moore is the highest-rated quarterback still uncommitted in the Class of 2023. But one team is trending towards his signature.

According to Chad Simmons of On3 Sports, the Oregon Ducks are leading the Dante Moore sweepstakes. Simmons said that between the coaching staff and the culture, there is a lot that favors them.

"Oregon is in a great spot; there’s no doubt they are trending with him right now. They’re the hot team. Things have shifted from Notre Dame to LSU, Michigan has always been there, and Texas A&M is in there as well. But right now Oregon is the hot team trending right now for Dante," Simmons said.

“It goes from Dan Lanning to Kenny Dillingham to the culture at Oregon. A lot going in the favor of the Ducks."

Per 247Sports, Dante Moore is the No. 12 overall prospect in the Class of 2023. He is the No. 4 quarterback in the nation, and the No. 1 prospect from the state of Michigan.

247Sports' Crystal Ball Predictions have Oregon as the most likely destination with all of its staff predicting that he joins the Ducks. But Michigan and Texas A&M are believed to be "hanging around" per Chad Simmons.

“There’s talk that he may go back to Texas A&M,” Simmons added. “Nothing planned at the moment, but there’s talk about getting him back to College Station as early as late July when things open back up.”

Given that Malachi Nelson went to Pac-12 rival USC, the Oregon Ducks could really use Moore to regain their hold on the conference.

Will Dante Moore commit to Oregon?