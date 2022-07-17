1 Stat Reveals Difference Between Cam Smith, Rory McIlroy Today

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MARCH 14: Cameron Smith of Australia hugs his family and caddie near the scoring area after winning the tournament after the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2022, in Ponte Vedra Beach Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Cameron Smith was able to make history at The Open on Sunday and it was due to how clutch his putting was down the stretch.

Per ESPN's Trey Wingo, Smith only had 12 putts over his last nine holes, and Rory McIlroy had 18 over his final nine.

Smith closed out The Open in style when he birdied the final hole which got him the win. He finished at 20-under, which was one shot better than Cameron Young.

McIlroy finished third at 18-under as he wasn't able to putt as well down the stretch. Numerous would-be birdies eluded McIlroy by inches throughout the final round.

This was Smith's first Open Championship victory and his first major victory as well. McIlroy hasn't won a major in eight years as he searches for his fifth major overall.

He'll have to wait until next year to get another chance at winning one, despite finishing in the top 10 for all four majors this year.