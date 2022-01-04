There’s Reportedly 1 Surprise Frontrunner For Caleb Williams

Oklahoma Sooners five-star freshman quarterback Caleb Williams announced on Monday his intentions to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal.

While Williams could still return to Oklahoma, the former top recruit will be considering all options.

“I think we all come to college to find our own path and prepare for the future. I came to Oklahoma with a game plan, but with all of the recent changes, I need to figure out what is the right path for me moving forward. According to NCAA rules, as a student-athlete, the only way I can speak with other schools and see who may offer the best preparation and development for my future career is by entering the portal. Staying at OU will definitely be an option as I begin this process,” Williams wrote.

“I’m going to take a few days off to decompress and relax with my family, but thank you again everyone for all the love and support!”

While USC is the perceived favorite by many, as the Trojans are led by former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley, another school is reportedly the favorite.

247Sports’ Blake Brockermeyer reports that Georgia is seen as the frontrunner right now.

“Hearing from multiple sources Georgia is the top landing spot unless they get outbid. Will be ripple effect at Georgia like Ohio St if it happens,” he reports.

Hearing from multiple sources Georgia is the top landing spot unless they get outbid. Will be ripple effect at Georgia like Ohio St if it happens. OU will get a dude, great opportunity to shine under Jeff Lebby. Ole miss same under Kiffin. https://t.co/tt9EpsSZnm — Blake Brockermeyer (@BBrockermeyerFW) January 3, 2022

Williams’ father told Yahoo! Sports that the No. 1 priority with his transfer is to land somewhere that can prepare him for the NFL.

“Professional development. We want Caleb to be ready to play when he becomes a pro. You go to college to get prepared for your career. His chosen career path is professional football. We want him to be prepared for when that time comes,” he said.