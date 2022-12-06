1 Team Reportedly 'Looking Into' Claiming Baker Mayfield

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 09: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers walks off the field after a lose to the San Francisco 49ers at Bank of America Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images) Eakin Howard/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams could be looking to revive the career of another oft-injured former Cleveland Brown.

After Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio tweeted not to be surprised if LA ends up with Baker Mayfield, MMQB's Albert Breer chimed in.

"I was told the Rams are looking into claiming Baker Mayfield," Breer reported. "They're fourth in waiver priority—behind only the Texans, Bears and Broncos."

Mayfield was recently let go of by the Carolina Panthers after acquiring him this past offseason.

The former No. 1 overall pick won the starting job over Sam Darnold in training camp, but proceeded to go 1-4 in his first five starts before suffering a high ankle sprain that relegated him to the backup spot behind PJ Walker.

Mayfield made one more start in a 13-3 loss to the Ravens Nov. 20, but the Panthers appeared to have seen enough; ending his Carolina tenure with a career-low completion percentage and as many touchdowns as interceptions.

With few places left to turn it wouldn't come as a complete surprise to see the Rams make a run at Baker. Especially considering that the NFC West rival 49ers have also shown some interest.